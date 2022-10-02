Light up the night to honor cancer survivors, remember those lost to the disease

The American Cancer Society of Forsyth County will be hosting the 2nd Annual Cumming Lantern Parade this year at the Cumming City Center.
This event is free to participants of all ages. Just bring a decorated lantern, umbrella, and stroller and meet us under the water tower at the Cumming City Center at 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22. No open flames are allowed for safety reasons.
Floating Lanterns are available for purchase in honor of a cancer survivor or in memory of a friend or family member. The lanterns will float on the pond at the Lou Sobh Amphitheater during the parade.
Business sponsorships lanterns are available. The lanterns will be displayed on the Lou Sobh Amphitheater stage at the parade. Contact Rena.Pendley@cancer.org for more information.
There will be many other activities throughout the day hosted by the Cumming City Center including Up Market, Trick or Truck and ending the evening with the Illuminating Life 2022 Cumming Lantern Parade.
Visit the Cumming City Center online at cummingcitycenter.com to learn more about other activities offered on Oct. 22.
The Cumming City Center is at 423 Canton Rd, Cumming, GA 30040.
For more information, visit www.relayforlife.org/forsythcountyga or look for Relay For Life of Forsyth County, GA on Facebook, or Twitter @Focorelay4life.