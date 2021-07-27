Live music and dancing on tap for this week's events

Here are a few events coming up in the next week in and around Forsyth County.
From swing dancing on the farm to eating NOLA's finest flavors, we've got a little something for everyone.
It’s time to Dine for a Cause!
Tickets are on sale for Dinner at Tam's Tupelo to benefit Keystone Village, a residential community for special needs adults. Enjoy food from the Mississippi Delta and New Orleans with a buffet prepared by the Tam's Tupelo chefs. Brian and Kelly Tam will provide a beautiful background to an evening full of fellowship and tasty treats to celebrate Tam's Tupelo's fifth year anniversary.
Price: A $25 per person contribution ensures that you will have the opportunity to enjoy the buffet.
When: Two reserve seatings are available at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., Monday, Aug. 2.
Where: Tam's Tupelo, 1050 Buford Highway, Cumming.To reserve your tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2WkfVA9.
Jazz and Swing on the Farm
Here's your chance for a fun date night ahead of the rush of school starting up again. Bring food, your favorite drinks and your sweetie for a show full of fresh jazz from Joe Gransden and reminders of a simpler era. Please bring your own chair, food and drinks. All guests must be 21 and older.
Price: $25 for lawn seating and $35 for VIP pavilion seats.
When: 7-10 p.m., Friday, July 30
Where: West Milford Farm, 7938 Ball Ground Road, Cumming
To purchase tickets, click here.
Live Music at Cherry Street
Join Cherry Street Taproom at Vickery Village every Saturday and Sunday for live music. Listen to local artists playing smooth hits while enjoying refreshing beverages.
When: 7-10 p.m., Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, Aug. 1
Where: Cherry Street Taproom, 5810 Bond Street, Cumming
For more information, visit www.cherrystreetvickery.com.
Totally 80s Night
Halcyon is turning back the clock for 80s night on the green. You can be sure to enjoy a DJ spinning radical tunes, 80s trivia with prizes from Halcyon merchants, a costume contest, 80s cocktails and more.When: 7-10 p.m., Saturday, July 31
Where: The green at Halcyon, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta
Family Dance Party
On the first Friday of each month, DJ Jake at Halcyon will play family-friendly dance tunes while you show off your best moves. Games and giveaways will also be going on during the event.
When: 6-9 p.m., Friday, Aug. 6
Where: Halcyon, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta
For more information, click here.