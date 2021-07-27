Live music and dancing on tap for this week's events

Tickets are on sale for Dinner at Tam's Tupelo to benefit Keystone Village, a residential community for special needs adults. Enjoy food from the Mississippi Delta and New Orleans with a buffet prepared by the Tam's Tupelo chefs. Brian and Kelly Tam will provide a beautiful background to an evening full of fellowship and tasty treats to celebrate Tam's Tupelo's fifth year anniversary.

Price: A $25 per person contribution ensures that you will have the opportunity to enjoy the buffet.

When: Two reserve seatings are available at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., Monday, Aug. 2.

Where: Tam's Tupelo, 1050 Buford Highway, Cumming.

To reserve your tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2WkfVA9



