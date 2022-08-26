Local group urges parents to Be SMART on gun safety

At a recent meeting, members of the community and local law enforcement came together to give tips to help keep children safe from preventable gun deaths.
On Tuesday, Aug. 23, members of Be SMART, a non-partisan group that encourages gun safety, hosted an information session at the Cumming Municipal Court, 301 Veterans Memorial Boulevard, on safety and unsecured guns in homes with children.
“In the US, firearms are the leading cause of death for children,” said Anita Tucker, a member of Be SMART. “More than 1,600 children under the age of 18 are killed with guns in the US every year. That’s an average of five children every day. When children in America are killed with guns, 53% are homicides. That equals 900 children a year. Another 700 children die by firearms suicide each year, and 90 are unintentionally shot and killed.”
Be SMART is a framework that encourages individuals to:
Secure all guns in your home and vehicles;
Model responsible behavior around guns;
Ask about the presence of unsecured guns in other homes;
Recognize the roles of guns in suicide;
Tell your peers about SMART.
The group also emphasizes storing guns locked, unloaded and away from ammunition.
Tucker said other focuses of Be SMART are wanting kids to grow up happy and healthy; recognizing adults have a right to make decisions about how to protect their homes, families and communities, including whether or not to own firearms; and if one firearm death can be prevented, it is our responsibility to do so.
For children, Tucker said those in homes with guns likely know where they are, even if hidden, meaning parents should purchase guns safes, lockers, gun cases or trigger or cable locks for extra safety.
Tucker also shared news stories from across the county involving guns and children; including stories of students stealing firearms for school shootings, accidentally shooting siblings after finding hidden guns, children using a parent’s hidden gun to commit suicide and youths who feel they need to carry a gun in dangerous areas.
Cumming Police Chief David Marsh also spoke at the meeting about the importance of securing firearms, particularly in vehicles, which are a common target for property thefts.
“Oftentimes when we have entering auto crimes specifically, they’ll hit 20, 30, 40, 50 cars in one neighborhood, and how many guns do we have missing in those raids,” Marsh said. “I don’t know if they’re looking for guns specifically, but they’re certainly willing to take them when they find them.”
Marsh said many times, windows aren’t broken during vehicle robberies because many victims leave the doors unlocked and thieves will check car doors until finding one that opens.
He said firearms are also “probably the biggest money-maker for people stealing stuff” and are easy to transport and sell for criminals.
For more information on Be SMART, go to www.besmartforkids.org