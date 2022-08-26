Local group urges parents to Be SMART on gun safety

At a recent meeting, members of the community and local law enforcement came together to give tips to help keep children safe from preventable gun deaths.

On Tuesday, Aug. 23, members of Be SMART, a non-partisan group that encourages gun safety, hosted an information session at the Cumming Municipal Court, 301 Veterans Memorial Boulevard, on safety and unsecured guns in homes with children.

“In the US, firearms are the leading cause of death for children,” said Anita Tucker, a member of Be SMART. “More than 1,600 children under the age of 18 are killed with guns in the US every year. That’s an average of five children every day. When children in America are killed with guns, 53% are homicides. That equals 900 children a year. Another 700 children die by firearms suicide each year, and 90 are unintentionally shot and killed.”