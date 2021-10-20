Local leaders coming together for four-week course: Outsmarting Antisemitism

Leaders in Forsyth County are coming together next week to kick off a four-week course in Outsmarting Antisemitism.

The year 2021 has been one of the worst years in terms of Antisemitism in America's history, according to Rabbi Levi Mentz, who is presenting the course.

The course is open to the entire community at no charge, and it will give six Continued Legal Education, or CLE, credits to all doctors, lawyers and psychologists.



