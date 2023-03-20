Local volunteers prepare for county cleanup effort

At 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, volunteers from all over Forsyth County will participate in the annual Great FoCo Cleanup, an effort organized by Keep Forsyth County Beautiful to clean the county’s roadways.

Volunteers will meet at any of three locations:

· Cumming City Hall (100 E. Main St.)

· Coal Mountain Recycling Center (3560 Settingdown Rd.)

· The Goddard School (3710 Old Atlanta Rd.)

Once assembled, they will set out into the community with all the necessary supplies to clean up the garbage lining the sides of the road.