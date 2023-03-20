Local volunteers prepare for county cleanup effort

At 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, volunteers from all over Forsyth County will participate in the annual Great FoCo Cleanup, an effort organized by Keep Forsyth County Beautiful to clean the county’s roadways.
Volunteers will meet at any of three locations:
· Cumming City Hall (100 E. Main St.)
· Coal Mountain Recycling Center (3560 Settingdown Rd.)
· The Goddard School (3710 Old Atlanta Rd.)
Once assembled, they will set out into the community with all the necessary supplies to clean up the garbage lining the sides of the road.
“We look forward to this event every year and witnessing so many participants making a positive impact on the community is a joy,” said Forsyth County Manager of Environmental Programs Tammy Wright in a release. “We always appreciate the hard work the community puts in to help our county thrive.”
Volunteers are asked to deliver the bags of collected trash to one of the three recycling centers in the County by 1 p.m. Anyone with questions about how to pre-register for involvement in the event can find information by visiting KeepForsythCountyBeautiful.org.