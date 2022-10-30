‘Look at all this candy!’ More treats than tricks at Heart of Forsyth schools’ Treat Street

Ghosts, goblins and ghouls flooded the Otwell Middle and Cumming Elementary campus Thursday, Oct. 27, towing bright, pumpkin-shaped buckets to collect both tricks and treats at the Heart of Forsyth schools Treat Street event.

Staff and students from the Heart of Forsyth schools — Forsyth Central High, Otwell Middle and Cumming Elementary — set up booths in the parking lot where kids could come by to play games, earn a prize and, of course, fill their buckets with candy.

Adults and kids alike took part in the community fun through the evening all while dressed in their Halloween costumes, some spookier than others.

Kiddos ran around as bumble bees, pirates, video game characters, firefighters and more while their parents took them around to booths where staff and high school students gave them enough sugar to last them until next Halloween.

But some booths had obstacle courses or tricks kids had to get through before they could collect their treat. One course had students balancing across small, plastic cones toward a prized bucket of candy while another had the scariest obstacle of all — they had to answer a science question.

Before leaving, families could also buy dinner from food trucks to eat while enjoying some Halloween music.

And as some families started to grab their buckets of candy and head back home, they said they couldn’t have been happier with the event.

“I loved it!” one Cumming Elementary student said excitedly while walking with his family back to their car. “Look at all this candy I got!”