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Police: Multiple arrests after man flees traffic stop into Forsyth County Home Depot store
Man arrested on drug, littering charges after police say he threw evidence out a car window
Cumming man accused of stealing more than $30K from business using company credit card
When voters can hear from Democratic candidates for Georgia’s 7th Congressional District
Teen victims remembered at Horizon Christian’s first sporting events since fatal crash
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LOOK: Spring Market brings more than 100 vendors to Cumming City Center
These new Forsyth County neighborhoods are featured in the 2026 Atlanta Parade of Homes
Humane Society of Forsyth County clinic served nearly 5,000 pets in 2025
Fun around Forsyth: 5 ways to have fun this weekend including concerts, bouncy slides and Spring Festival
When to head to Cumming City Center for the 4th annual Cumming Beer Fest
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Forsyth Showdown
Soccer: Here's the GHSA state playoff opening-round schedule for Forsyth County teams
Lacrosse: Kate Barratt's heroics lift Lambert to thrilling double-overtime win
Lacrosse: Longhorns land hard-fought victory over Trojans
Baseball: Longhorns power past Raiders in David Smart’s finale
Baseball: After emotional pregame ceremony, Pinecrest downs Horizon in region finale
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OPINION: Commissioner Hill should resign after posting AI image of Mayor Brumbalow
OPINION: Cumming and Forsyth County should find a way to make the new Administration Building work for everyone
OPINION: Local protests against Trump, ICE are misguided
OPINION: Ramadan reminder
OPINION: Purple Heart for a Howitzer
Andean Chevrolet: A Forsyth County Institution Since 1948
Biltmore and Beyond: an Asheville Adventure
Enjoy the history and beauty of Charleston with this all-inclusive trip
The good life awaits at Gatherings at Herrington
See the Great Smoky Mountains in style
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LOOK: Spring Market brings more than 100 vendors to Cumming City Center
Cumming City Center’s Spring Market on Saturday, April 18, 2026.
by Sophie Ralph