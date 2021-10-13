Luminary Challenge benefits Relay for Life, Cumming Arts Center selling DIY lantern kits

The Relay For Life Luminary Challenge has begun and runs through 5 p.m., Oct. 21. The participant that raises the most dollars in luminaria sales will win an Amazon Firestick. All online and mailed in Luminaria will count toward the challenge.
Join us at the Relay For Life from 6-11 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 22, at the Cumming Fairgrounds. The event will be outside.
According to a news release, patrons are welcome to wear a mask. There will also be plenty of hand sanitizer and places to wash hands.
The Luminaria Ceremony will be at 8:30 p.m., Oct. 22.
“We want to celebrate and honor our loved ones and let everyone know that cancer doesn’t stop and neither will we,” according to the release.
You may request a luminary for your loved ones by visiting www.relayforlife.org/forsythcountyga and clicking the Luminaria Link. Each Luminary is a $5 donation.
Click here to download the Luminary Form.
In cooperation with the American Cancer Society, the Cumming Arts Center has designed lantern kits for people to purchase and use during its Lantern Parade — “Illuminating Life” at 6 p.m., Oct. 23.
The kit includes the lantern, LED lighting, precut forms easily attached to the lantern by children/adults and a carrying wand for the parade. The Arts Center also has separate LED lighting options for sale and use in any lantern.
Visit the Arts Center at 111 Pilgrim Mill Road in downtown Cumming and is open for participants to purchase the various design options. The Arts Center is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday through Saturday.