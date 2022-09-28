‘Make it, bake it, grow it:’ Cumming Farmers Market moving locations, opening year-round

Since opening in 1978, the Cumming Farmers Market has been serving fresh produce, baked goods and handmade crafts to Forsyth County residents.

“We’re a typical old-style farmers market,” said Cumming Farmers Market Manager Randy Gazaway. “You either have got to make it, bake it or grow it to be at the market.”

According to Gazaway, who has been manager for about eight years, the farmers market has been stationed at the Cumming Fairgrounds, selling to interested customers during the summer and shutting down before the fair.

This year, however, the farmers market is going half a mile down the road to the Cumming City Center, setting up shop each weekend in the parking lot.

“If everything works out good, the City Center will be our home from now on,” Gazaway said.

For the first time in over four decades of business, the farmers market will operate through the winter, selling winter produce such as rutabagas, turnips and kale.

“We’re looking at 40 plus years here, but what is amazing is how many people still don’t realize that Cumming and Forsyth County has a farmers market,” Gazaway said.

While Gazaway is excited to see familiar smiling faces at the farmers market, he is hoping the “fresher [vibes]” of the Cumming City Center will attract and inspire younger folks to stop by and learn “what their county and city has to offer.”