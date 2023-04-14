McCormick to host upcoming ‘Forsyth Family Fun Day’ at same time as drag show

Forsyth County’s U.S. Congressman will soon host a family event for residents at the same time a controversial drag performance is being held in the county.
Rep. Rich McCormick will host a “Forsyth Family Fun Day” 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, April 23 at Old Atlanta Recreation Center, 810 Nichols Road, according to a poster recently advertised.
The event will include author Sara Carter as a guest speaker.
McCormick’s event will be held on the same date and time as “A Family Fun Show,” which is being put on by drag performer Mrs. Ivana and will feature face painting, a kids’ dance-off and drag performances.
The drag performance is advertised to be open to all ages and will, and has drawn both support and criticism in Forsyth County. It will be held at Sexton Hall, located at 2115 Chloe Road.
Officials with McCormick’s campaign could not be reached for comment about the event at press time.