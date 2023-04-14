McCormick to host upcoming ‘Forsyth Family Fun Day’ at same time as drag show

Forsyth County’s U.S. Congressman will soon host a family event for residents at the same time a controversial drag performance is being held in the county.

Rep. Rich McCormick will host a “Forsyth Family Fun Day” 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, April 23 at Old Atlanta Recreation Center, 810 Nichols Road, according to a poster recently advertised.

The event will include author Sara Carter as a guest speaker.