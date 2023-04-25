McCormick’s ‘Forsyth Family Fun Day’ brings supporters, protest

Supporters and protesters were on hand for an event hosted by U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick over the weekend.
On Sunday, April 23, McCormick hosted “Forsyth Family Fun Day” at Old Atlanta Recreation Center, which included family activities, touch-a-truck, ice cream and readings from author Sara Carter.
When reached for comment, officials with McCormick’s campaign said there was an “Incredible turnout for Forsyth Family Fun Day where we provided a positive, uplifting environment for our children and celebrated the values that make our community strong and prosperous!”
The family fun day was scheduled for the same time as a planned drag performance at Sexton Hall which was announced as “A Family Fun Show.” The event was canceled days before it was to be held.
"Congressman Rich McCormick is a champion for our families and will not sit idly - at home or in Washington - when radical individuals or organizations attempt to target and indoctrinate our children," McCormick’s campaign said in a statement ahead of the event.
"The Congressman is hosting this event as a constructive, healthy alternative to the lewd drag queen performance scheduled that same day. This event will benefit local children as they develop values that will ensure a positive, productive future."
Along with local supporters, McCormick’s campaign also posted a video from actor Kirk Cameron praising the event.
“I am so encouraged. I have to thank the Georgia community for coming out to the family fun day in Forsyth County and thank you Congressman McCormick and your staff for putting on this really important event,” Cameron said in the video. “Parents, grandparents, remember the battle for the values of your children and the future of this country will not be won at the White House, they will be won at your house.
“The land of the free depends on the homes of the brave, so keep fighting for these values that made this the greatest country on the earth. Stay brave.”
Along with supporters, the event also drew several pro-drag protestors, including Melissa Clink, 6th Congressional District chair for the Democratic Party of Georgia.
“The 6th Congressional District Democrats showed our support for everyone's freedom of assembly, freedom of expression and freedom of and from religion on Sunday,” Clink said in a statement after the event. “We will continue to show our support for good governance on the local level as well so that freedoms that already exist in Forsyth County are not infringed upon as a knee-jerk reaction to religious fundamentalists.”