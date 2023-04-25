McCormick’s ‘Forsyth Family Fun Day’ brings supporters, protest

Supporters and protesters were on hand for an event hosted by U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick over the weekend.

On Sunday, April 23, McCormick hosted “Forsyth Family Fun Day” at Old Atlanta Recreation Center, which included family activities, touch-a-truck, ice cream and readings from author Sara Carter.

When reached for comment, officials with McCormick’s campaign said there was an “Incredible turnout for Forsyth Family Fun Day where we provided a positive, uplifting environment for our children and celebrated the values that make our community strong and prosperous!”

The family fun day was scheduled for the same time as a planned drag performance at Sexton Hall which was announced as “A Family Fun Show.” The event was canceled days before it was to be held.