Memorial Day ceremony is at Veterans War Memorial on Friday

A ceremony will be held this week to celebrate the memory of military veterans.
The City of Cumming Memorial Day Ceremony will be held on Friday, May 27 at the city’s Veterans War Memorial, 301 Veterans Memorial Boulevard. The event will begin at 11 a.m. and will include speakers, patriotic songs, a memorial wreath presentation and dedications on the city’s avenue of flags, which have been donated by family members of deceased veterans.
The event’s keynote speaker is Georgia Army National Guard Brig. Gen. John T. Gentry, Jr., who served in several roles, including in Iraq and Afghanistan, and has earned awards and decorations including the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal and more.
Retired U.S. Army/Georgia National Guard Col. Dennis Brown, a former Forsyth County commissioner, will serve as the event’s master of ceremonies, Lance Stinespring, pastor of family ministries at Free Chapel church, will deliver the invocation, and Nancy Duncan with Georgia Doves will do a white dove release.
The Forsyth County Fire and Sheriff’s Department Honor Guard will present the colors, perform a rifle salute and play Taps.
The event will also see several new names added to the avenue of flags. This year, flags will be dedicated in memory of:
- James Daniel Conner, U.S. Navy, 8 March 1948 – 17 May 2021;
- Hoyt Day, U.S. Army, 12 March 1921 – 7 August 1996;
- Joseph Frank Ledford, U.S. Army, 16 August 1896 – 1 August 1980;
- William Clifford Garner, U.S. Army/U.S. Air Force, 16 June 1920 – 12 May 2017;
- Larry L. Garrison, U.S. Air Force, 10 November 1936 – 11 July 2021;
- Francis “Mickey” E. Bowen, U.S. Navy, 8 June 1937 – 13 August 2021;
- Lancelot A. McKelleget, Jr., U.S. Army, 12 October 1939 – 26 January 2022;
- Lester L. Gault, U.S. Army, 30 July 1912 – 5 December 1986;
- Patricia L. Gault, U.S. Navy, 4 March 1941 – 2 February 2001;
- Gary L. Gault, U.S. Navy, 15 October 1943 – 7 February 2012;
- Willie L. Durham, U.S. Army, 9 April 1934 – 30 September 2021.
Visitors can park at the Cumming Police Department at 301 Veterans Memorial Boulevard. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to the Cumming Fairgrounds’ covered arena.