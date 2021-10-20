More than 15 places to trunk-or-treat in Forsyth County this Halloween

Trunk-or-treating became popular around 2010 as an alternative to trick-or-treating. Participants have since enjoyed decorating their cars with wacky, spooky and beautiful designs and handing out candy to costume-clad kiddos.
Here are some places where you can take your littles to go trunk-or-treating this Halloween in Forsyth County.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Music, costumes, games and candy hosted by Lambert High School's Student Government Association.
When: 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Lambert High School gym lot, 805 Nichols Road, Suwanee
Halloween safety event hosted by Forsyth County public safety. Children can learn about Halloween safety including costume and pedestrian safety and stranger danger. Halloween costumes are encouraged.
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Cumming Fairgrounds, 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming
Admission is one family-sized bag of candy per family.
Sunday, Oct. 24
Carnival games, trunk-or-treating, fall family festival hosted by Johns Creek Baptist Church.
When: 3:30-5 p.m.
Where: Johns Creek Baptist Church, 6910 McGinnis Ferry Road, Alpharetta
Candy, fun, fellowship and more hosted by Concord Baptist Church.
When: 4:15-6:15 p.m.
Where: Concord Baptist Church, 6905 Concord Road, Cumming
Concord will be putting together Christmas Backpacks as well for its mission trip to Kentucky. Attendees are encouraged to donate a personal hygiene item such as a toothbrush, toothpaste, soap or washcloth.
Candy, activities, games, hot dogs and more hosted by Midway UMC.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Midway United Methodist Church, 5025 Atlanta Highway, Alpharetta
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Decorated car trunks, candy and activities hosted by South Forsyth High School.
When: 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: South Forsyth High School, 585 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming
Enter using the Ronald Reagan Boulevard entrance.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Kiddie Academy Halloween costume parade, games, face painting, Zumba dances, lemonade stand and more.
When: 4-5:30 p.m.
Where: Kiddie Academy, 450 Brannon Road, Cumming
Trunk-or-treat with candy, costumes, decorated cars and more hosted by North Forsyth High School.
When: 5-6:30 p.m.
Where: North Forsyth Middle School bus parking lot, 3645 Coal Mountain Drive, Cumming
Donations of snack items and toiletries for Raider Pantry are encouraged.
Friday, Oct. 29
Youth trunk-or-treating before the football game hosted by West Forsyth High School DECA.
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: West Forsyth High School, 4155 Drew Road, Cumming
Trunk-or-treat with candy, costumes and more hosted by Cumming First UMC.
When: 6-8 p.m.
Where: Cumming First United Methodist Church, 770 Canton Highway, Cumming
Community fall festival with candy, hot chocolate, apple cider, live music and more hosted by Vision Baptist Church.
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Vision Baptist Church of South Forsyth, 355 Windy Hill Drive, Alpharetta
Saturday, Oct. 30
Trick-or-treating, farm animals, photo booth, face painting and more hosted by Halcyon.
Price: $10 per child
When: Noon or 1:30 p.m.
Where: Halcyon, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta
To register, click here. All proceeds will be donated to Bald Ridge Lodge to provide a safe haven for at-risk boys.
Trunk-or-treat and fall festival with candy, activities and fun costumes hosted by StonePoint Church.
When: 4:15-6:15 p.m.
Where: StonePoint Church, 215 Advantage Drive, Cumming
Sunday, Oct. 31
Harvest of Hope with costume parade, trunk-or-treating and games hosted by Friendship Baptist Church.
When: Trunk or treating from 1-3 p.m.
Where: Friendship Baptist Church, 2250 Friendship Circle, Cumming
Cake walk, food trucks, costume contest, hay rides and more hosted by Canvas Christian Church.
When: 3-5 p.m.
Where: Canvas Christian Church, 3560 Browns Bridge Road, Cumming
Ducks Truck and Treat with cotton candy, popcorn, funnel cakes and more. In honor of Kaleb Duckworth, a Dawsonville teen that died following a fight in July.
When: 4-7 p.m.
Where: Launch Dawsonville parking lot, 78 Dawson Village Way North, Dawsonville
Family fun, food trucks, train rides, games, axe throwing and more hosted by Christ Community Church.
When: 4:15-7:15 p.m.
Where: Christ Community Church, 5455 Campground Road, Cumming
Fall festival with games, costumes and more hosted by First Redeemer Church
When: 5-8 p.m.
Where: First Redeemer Church, 2100 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming
Admission is one bag of pre-wrapped candy.