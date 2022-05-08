National Day of Prayer first event held at Cumming City Center

Many events in the city of Cumming begin with a prayer, and the first official event at the Cumming City Center was no exception.
On Thursday, May 5, the Forsyth County National Day of Prayer was held at the yet-to-be-finished Cumming City Center, and the event was attended by church leaders, local officials and members of the community who came together to pray, listen to speakers’ testimonies and hear songs.
“It just seems appropriate to pause and let us consider how amazing it is that God has brought us here today, and before any band comes on this stage, before any businesses open, before anything else takes place, the National Day of Prayer is here to get this place good and prayed up and consecrated to the Lord,” said organizer Parker McFarland. “Let’s give Him thanks for that.”
Along with a welcome and closing prayer from McFarland, the event included prayers for families, businesses, the media, the unborn, elected officials and unity within the church.
Mayor Troy Brumbalow also read a mayoral proclamation noting May 5, 2022, as Day of Prayer in the city of Cumming.
“Whereas leaders and citizens of our communities, cities, states and the nation are afforded the privilege of prayer with the joy of seeking divine guidance, strength, protection and comfort from almighty God,” Brumbalow said, “and whereas the citizens of Cumming and Forsyth County treasure the freedom and gather in united prayer, exercising reliance on God’s power in the face of all challenges and threats, asking for His blessing on every individual and family in our community, now, therefore, I, Troy Brumbalow, mayor of the city of Cumming, do hereby proclaim May 5, 2022, Day of Prayer in the city of Cumming, and I commend those in observance to all of our residents.”