National Day of Prayer first event held at Cumming City Center

Many events in the city of Cumming begin with a prayer, and the first official event at the Cumming City Center was no exception.



On Thursday, May 5, the Forsyth County National Day of Prayer was held at the yet-to-be-finished Cumming City Center, and the event was attended by church leaders, local officials and members of the community who came together to pray, listen to speakers’ testimonies and hear songs.

“It just seems appropriate to pause and let us consider how amazing it is that God has brought us here today, and before any band comes on this stage, before any businesses open, before anything else takes place, the National Day of Prayer is here to get this place good and prayed up and consecrated to the Lord,” said organizer Parker McFarland. “Let’s give Him thanks for that.”



