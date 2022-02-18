Owners of Punk & Poet Salon ‘make HERstory’ with first drag show in Forsyth County

Turning a dream into reality

Kendra said that once she and her friends were old enough to drive, they made sure to get license plates that read ‘In God we trust’ instead of ‘Forsyth.’

“If you wanted to go to Atlanta, you didn’t want to have a car with a Forsyth County tag,” Kendra said. “It was almost embarrassing — you didn’t want people to know you were from [Forsyth County].”

Kendra got busy looking for a venue where she and her drag sisters could perform, but she was “basically ignored by [everyone].”

Through some “back channels” and hard work, she got in touch with the owner of Rosati’s Pizza and Sports Pub agreed to be the venue.

“Everyone [at Rosati’s] has just been so positive, which was not what I was expecting,” Elliott said. “It’s just a breath of fresh air. The reception has been so positive that it’s been really heartwarming and mind blowing.”

Matt Smith, the owner of Rosati’s, said that “while this event is different than other events, we have had here at Rosati’s, we felt that Kendra had a great plan to showcase her show on a bigger stage.”

“They… sold all the tables and general admission tickets for their show,” Smith said, “so it seems to me that there was a need [for this] and that Kendra is on to something.”

That “something,” Kendra explained, was an acceptance for the art of drag and the celebration of people who “might be a little different.”

“The [Punk & Poet] has sort of become a hub for people that don’t really feel like they fit in,” Kendra said. “There’s so many people that come in here on a daily basis and say, ‘I’m so happy that I can sit here and feel comfortable in my own skin.’ We just think it’s time that those people were celebrated.

“We want people to know that they’ve got allies here,” she said. “They’ve got people that love them and want to celebrate them.”

Kendra likened the show to “our own little non-violent Stonewall [Riots],” which, according to History.com, “served as a catalyst for the gay rights movement [in the late 1960s] in the United States and around the world.”

“I hope that us being silly on stage [shows] that … it’s OK to just step out and say who you are and be who you are,” Kendra said. “Maybe if it’s just for that two hours [during the show,] but I know that’ll be such a relief for [someone].”

