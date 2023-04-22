PHOTOS: Cumming City Center Spring Market was 'the place to be'

On Saturday, April 22, the first Spring Market was held at Cumming City Center.
The event was coordinated by Pieces and Peaches Boutique owner Christine Fowler and was organized to be a family-oriented showcase for businesses throughout Forsyth County.
The market included 110 local vendors, seven food trucks and live music, as well as inflatable playsets and games for children.
“Pieces and Peaches is bringing community together,” said Fowler. “We don’t only want to be seen as a business. We want to give back to the community and build tradition.”
Ansley Fowler is Christine’s daughter and business partner, and she is in charge of the buying, design, and decoration for Pieces and Peaches.
“The Spring Market provides small businesses an opportunity for exposure,” said Ansley. “It can be a great learning opportunity.”
The Spring Market is planned to be an annual event at Cumming City Center, along with market showcases for fall, summer, and winter.
This year’s Summer Market is scheduled for Aug. 19, and the Winter Market is scheduled for Nov. 19.
“This is the vibe the city and county need,” said Roxy Moxy owner Lauren Reyes, who will be opening her size-inclusive clothing store at Cumming City Center. “Everybody is welcome. This is the place to be.”