Pinecrest Academy plans Kinder Coffee for rising kindergartners

Families with rising kindergartners are invited to Pinecrest Academy for a Kinder Coffee at 10 a.m., Friday, March 5, in the Lower School Building. Residents can learn about the small kindergarten class sizes, STEAM program, top-notch academics, and the many activities the kindergarten children participate in, including Spanish, music, art, P.E., and library time. Your child will be known and loved by teachers and staff, while growing and thriving in a Christ-centered environment.

Pinecrest’s focus is on the development of the whole child, who then becomes capable of projecting God’s love into the wider community and culture around him.

Now in its 27th year of providing Catholic education, the school serves families of all faiths. To sign up, RSVP here: http://bit.ly/37SrIZd or email admissions@pinecrstacademy.org.

Pinecrest Academy is at 955 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming, GA 30041, one mile from The Collection at Forsyth and minutes from Ga. 400, Exit 13.