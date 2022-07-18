Poker Run not just for fun: Lanier Partners event raises money to help the youth

As boats cruised past on Lake Lanier, a roguish bunch of about 20 pirates raised their Jolly Rogers high and shouted ‘Argh!’

According to officials with Lanier Partners of North Georgia, a “community-based nonprofit organization” of boaters and businesses, over 200 boats with about 1,200 participants signed up to partake in the 13th annual Pirates of Lanier Charity Poker Run, held from Friday, July 15 to Sunday, July 17.

Lanier Partners is committed to raising money to help fund organizations for devoted to children, donating to organizations like Camp Sunshine, Camp Twin Lakes, Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier, Edmondson Telford Advocacy Center and Georgia Sheriff’s Youth Homes.

To get in on the action, the Forsyth County News took to the waves and joined the pirate ship, captained by Richard Pickering, vice president of Lanier Partners of North Georgia. Volunteers from the group Thunder Pirates were dressed to the nines in large skirts, corsets, tunics and of course, feathered tricornes.

The pirates were diligent in shivering the timbers of each pontoon, cigarette boat and spectator, and they made sure to raid a houseboat carrying volunteers and children from the Georgia Sheriff’s Youth Homes, a nonprofit that provides “safe, loving care for abandoned, neglected and abused children.”