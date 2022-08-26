Recovery Rocks music festival returning to Cumming Fairgrounds

An upcoming concert will bring good tunes for a good cause.
From noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, The Connection, a Forsyth County non-profit focused on addiction recovery at 608 Veterans Memorial Boulevard, will host Recovery Rocks, which is billed as a “sober-social music festival” at the Cumming Fairgrounds, 235 Castleberry Road.
The family-friendly festival will feature music from Sister Hazel’s Ken Block and Drew Copeland, Mama Jan Smith, Tony Lucca, Townsend and more, along with inspirational stories, food trucks, a kids’ zone, vendors and resources for people in recovery and their families.
All proceeds raised will go toward The Connection, which offers peer-to-peer recovery services, recreational activities, recovery meetings, resources, career coaching, life-skills training and more.
This year’s concert will be the first since the inaugural Recovery Rocks in 2019.
Tickets begin at $25, including fees, for tickets through the day of the show, when the price will increase to $30. VIP packages are also available.
To purchase tickets or make a donation or to get involved through sponsorships, being a vendor or speaking, go to www.RecoveryRocks.net.