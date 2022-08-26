By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Recovery Rocks music festival returning to Cumming Fairgrounds
Recovery Rocks logo

An upcoming concert will bring good tunes for a good cause.

From noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, The Connection, a Forsyth County non-profit focused on addiction recovery at 608 Veterans Memorial Boulevard, will host Recovery Rocks, which is billed as a “sober-social music festival” at the Cumming Fairgrounds, 235 Castleberry Road.

The family-friendly festival will feature music from Sister Hazel’s Ken Block and Drew Copeland, Mama Jan Smith, Tony Lucca, Townsend and more, along with inspirational stories, food trucks, a kids’ zone, vendors and resources for people in recovery and their families. 

All proceeds raised will go toward The Connection, which offers peer-to-peer recovery services, recreational activities, recovery meetings, resources, career coaching, life-skills training and more.

This year’s concert will be the first since the inaugural Recovery Rocks in 2019. 

Tickets begin at $25, including fees, for tickets through the day of the show, when the price will increase to $30. VIP packages are also available.

To purchase tickets or make a donation or to get involved through sponsorships, being a vendor or speaking, go to www.RecoveryRocks.net