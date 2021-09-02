Rodeo returns to the Cumming Fairgrounds this weekend

The IPRA World Championship Rodeo will be at the Cumming Fairgrounds' covered arena this Labor Day weekend.
The annual event features bull riding, bareback riding, barrel racing, comedy from the rodeo clowns, and more.
Showtime is 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 3 and Saturday, Sept. 4, and 7 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 5. Gates open two hours prior to the start time each night.
The American Cancer Society Wranglers “Tough Enough to Wear Pink" night at IPRA World Championship will be on Saturday, Sept. 4. Rodeo contestants and fans will be Bustin’ for Pink in support of cancer survivors in the community.
Donations and proceeds from the Wranglers Tough Enough to Wear Pink Corral will support the American Cancer Society’s “Making Strides.”
Tickets are $15 for ages 13 & up, $10 for ages 5-12 and seniors 65 and up, and free for children ages 4 and under.
Click here to buy tickets now. Tickets can be purchased at the gate, and there are no parking fees for the event.
The Cumming Fairgrounds is at 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming.