Silver City Elementary family wins $10,000 prize in annual Duck Dive

The Forsyth County Education Foundation picked out one lucky duck from the Cumming Aquatic Center’s lazy river on Friday, April 2, as part of its annual Duck Dive for Education.

Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden randomly fished out one of more than 6,000 adopted rubber ducks from the water and announced during a live stream of the event on Friday the winner of the $10,000 grand prize: Bonnie Zarate, a parent from Silver City Elementary School.

Zarate said her kindergartener, Dylan, wanted to donate to the fundraiser, so they ended up adopting just a couple of the ducks in the pool of thousands. She said she couldn’t believe it when she heard from the school’s principal that she and her family had won the grand prize.

“We are still shaky,” Zarate said. “This is such an enormous thing for us.”