Sixth annual Teacup Memorial to honor victims of drug overdose will span two days

A memorial ceremony remembering those who lost their lives to drug overdose will be held across two days this year, as Realty4Recovery hosts the sixth annual Teacup Memorial.

When: from 5-7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, and 3-5 p.m., Sunday.

Where: Century 21 Results, 2920 Ronald Reagan Boulevard.

What will be happening: For the sixth year, volunteers with Realty4Recovery – an organization that connects real estate agents with sellers, with agents then giving a portion of their commission to addiction recovery efforts – will host the Teacup Memorial, where candles will be lit and a moment of silence will be held in memory of those who have lost their lives to substance abuse or its consequences.