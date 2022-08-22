Sixth annual Teacup Memorial to honor victims of drug overdose will span two days

A memorial ceremony remembering those who lost their lives to drug overdose will be held across two days this year, as Realty4Recovery hosts the sixth annual Teacup Memorial.
When: from 5-7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, and 3-5 p.m., Sunday.
Where: Century 21 Results, 2920 Ronald Reagan Boulevard.
What will be happening: For the sixth year, volunteers with Realty4Recovery – an organization that connects real estate agents with sellers, with agents then giving a portion of their commission to addiction recovery efforts – will host the Teacup Memorial, where candles will be lit and a moment of silence will be held in memory of those who have lost their lives to substance abuse or its consequences.
Each teacup will include the name and other information of an individual and will be lit by family members, community leaders and others who were impacted or want to raise awareness of drug overdoses.
Along with the candle-lighting, the event will feature speakers and banners showing the faces of more than 3,000 individuals who lost their lives to drug addictions and the words ‘Can you see me now” to show the impact of overdose deaths, rather than just statistics.
Who will be speaking: Speakers include Forsyth County District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills, National Incarceration Association CEP and President Kate Boccia, Not in Vain Warrior Moms of Georgia co-founder Pat Bennie and real estate agent Dusty LaBossiere.
More information: Contact organizer Jennifer Hodge, who lost her son, Robbie, to a drug overdose at age 23 in 2016 after taking a counterfeit Xanax, at 678-793-1303.