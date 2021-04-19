Special Olympics Forsyth County athletes get back to competing under pandemic restrictions

Special Olympics Forsyth County partnered with the parks and recreation department to hold its first competition event since the pandemic began, the Battle of the Barbells weightlifting tournament, at Central Park on Saturday, April 17.

The organization has held the event annually since 2018 at a local church, inviting teams from throughout the state to compete. As the pandemic began last year, however, Special Olympics Georgia set strict guidelines to keep athletes and families safe. Since then, Forsyth’s teams have not been able to gather to train or compete.

Local Coordinator Linda Fitzpatrick said that all changed recently when they approached Jeff Jones, supervisor of the therapeutic program through the parks and recreation department, to set up a weightlifting program for their athletes to begin training again.