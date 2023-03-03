Special Olympics Forsyth to host summer games for first time since pandemic

After three years off, some Forsyth County athletes are ready to hit the field.

Officials with Special Olympics Forsyth County said after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization will once again host summer games for flag football, aquatics and athletics, which will largely include track and field events.

When asked how athletes, coaches, families and volunteers were feeling about the return, Randall Blue, SOFC’s public relations chair, said everyone was “chomping at the bit” to get back.

“They’re raring to go,” Blue said. “They can’t wait. I’ve had a number of parents reach out to me and say, ‘Hey, are you coaching track?’ ‘Are you doing this,’ and I say, ‘Yeah, I am. We can’t wait. Look forward to seeing you.’”