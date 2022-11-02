‘The wonderful diversity of our community:' What the school district, OneForsyth's inaugural Diwali celebration looked like

Dawood and Vaishnav then invited Commissioners Mills and Alfred John up to the stage to light a few candles — a significant tradition during Diwali, the festival of lights.

Before the music and dance got started for the night, Siva Velu, a resident spiritual teacher at Chinmaya Mission in Alpharetta, spoke to the crowd about that tradition and the significance of Diwali to India.

Diwali is celebrated over five days, landing on Oct. 22-26 this year. During this time, Velu said many seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, who is “full of everything” and represents wealth and vitality.

Velu explained it is also a time to remember stories of King Rama, seen as the perfect role model and leader for young kids today. Stories of Rama depict him defeating an evil demon and rescuing his wife and brother. And when they made it back to their kingdom alive, Velu said Rama’s people greeted them with a row of lights.

That row of lights signifies for many what Diwali means, in basic terms, today.

“The significance is about victory of good over evil,” Velu said.

The lights also depict hope, success, knowledge and fortune while spreading a message of friendship and togetherness. That is why the tradition of lighting a lamp during Diwali has remained for what Velu said is thousands of years.

Velu said tradition continues to spread to other countries, with about 15% of the world population celebrating Diwali each year and 12 countries having declared it a national holiday.

“The message is spreading and the significance is spreading so much,” Velu said.

And for the first time, the tradition has started in Forsyth County Schools with the showcasing of local talent and Indian dance forms.