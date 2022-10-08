In their memory: 7th annual Blue Lives Matter event held at McDonald and Sons

During a ceremony Tuesday, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Allan Frampton began listing names of fallen police officers.

For the next 40 minutes, Frampton and other speakers continued to call names and date of death of every officer who died in the line of duty in 2022.

The seventh annual Blue Lives Matter event was held at McDonald and Son Funeral Home, featuring speakers, the reading of 180 names and other memorials to those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

“In 2020, there were 424 line-of-duty deaths of law enforcement only,” said Forsyth County Coroner Paul Holbrook, who led the service. “In 2021, 644. This year 180. Thankfully, it’s going down. I hope it continues to go down.”