These bands are playing free concerts this month at the Cumming City Center

This May, two free concerts are scheduled at the Lou Sobh Amphitheater at Cumming City Center.

Both concerts have free parking and free admission. There will be food and beverage vendors on site. Outside food is permitted, but no outside alcohol is allowed at the venue.

Mike Veal Band

On May 6, at 7 p.m., the Mike Veal Band will perform a free concert featuring iconic blues, rock, and funk music.

The Beatles, Elvis Presley, Aretha Franklin, Frank Sinatra, and Steely Dan are just a few examples of the many artists whose songs are played by Mike Veal Band.