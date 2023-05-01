These bands are playing free concerts this month at the Cumming City Center

This May, two free concerts are scheduled at the Lou Sobh Amphitheater at Cumming City Center.
Both concerts have free parking and free admission. There will be food and beverage vendors on site. Outside food is permitted, but no outside alcohol is allowed at the venue.
Mike Veal Band
On May 6, at 7 p.m., the Mike Veal Band will perform a free concert featuring iconic blues, rock, and funk music.
The Beatles, Elvis Presley, Aretha Franklin, Frank Sinatra, and Steely Dan are just a few examples of the many artists whose songs are played by Mike Veal Band.
A-Town A-List
On May 26, at 7 p.m., A-Town A-List will perform a diverse set of music including songs from artists such as Bruce Springsteen, The Black-Eyed Peas, Rascal Flatts, and Stevie Wonder.
A-Town A-List is made up of performers from diverse musical and theatre backgrounds, and they focus on making every performance into an experience.
Other Events
Not all events planned at Lou Sobh Amphitheater are concerts.
Dr. Elissa Chambers of Cumming Family Chiropractic will be hosting Mommy and Me Yoga every Thursday from May 4 – October 10 at 10 a.m.
The weekly yoga exercise classes will be held on the City Center Green right in front of the Lou Sobh Amphitheater. Participants must bring their own yoga mats.