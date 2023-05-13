These bands will play at this year's Cumming Music Fest

For the fifth year, bands will soon rock the Cumming Fairgrounds as part of the Cumming Music Fest.
Tickets are now available for the 2023 Cumming Music Fest on Saturday, July 22 at the fairgrounds, located at 235 Castleberry Road. The event will feature seven tribute bands for some of rock’s most well-known bands.
“Get ready rockers! You don’t want to miss the biggest music festival of the summer,” the festival’s website said. “Revel in the ultimate tribute festival featuring the legendary bands Kiss, Guns N Roses, Aerosmith, Journey and more! Get ready to sing along to your favorite rock classics all night long.”
Here’s a look at the announced schedule:
· 12:30-1:15 p.m. – Get Luck in the Dark (performing Loverboy songs)
· 1:35-2:35 p.m. – Sammy (Van Halen)
· 2:55-4:25 p.m. – Departure (Journey)
· 4:45-5:45 p.m. – Walk This Way (Aerosmith)
· 6:05-6:50 p.m. – Get Lucky in the Dark (Billy Squire)
· 7:10-8:40 p.m. – Guns 4 Roses (Gun n’ Roses)
· And 9-10:30 p.m. – Rock & Roll Over (KISS)
The Cumming Music Fest is hosted by 37 Main, a venue with locations in Buford and Avondale Estates. It has been held at the fairgrounds since 2019.
The event will be open to all ages and will have food trucks on site.
Tickets and more information on the concert can be found at https://buford.37main.com/shop/cover-bands/2023-city-of-cumming-music-festival/.