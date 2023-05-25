Things to do in Forsyth County this Memorial Day weekend

School is out and Memorial Day weekend is here. It's the unofficial start to summer and you might be looking for ways to enjoy the outdoors. Here's a look at some options happening around Forsyth County:
Friday, May 26
- City of Cumming Annual Memorial Day Ceremony, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Veterans War Memorial (301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Cumming)
- Groovin' on the Green, 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Halcyon (6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta)
- Sunset Sessions live music, 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at The Collection (410 Peachtree Pkwy, Cumming)
- The A-Town A-List in Concert, 7 p.m. at Lou Sobh Amphitheater at Cumming City Center (450 Vision Dr, Cumming)
- Live music with Ken Hess, 7 p.m. at Legends Distillery (210 Industrial Park Dr, Cumming)
Saturday, May 27
- Caffeine and Chrome, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Gateway Classic Cars (1870 McFarland Pkwy, Alpharetta)
- 10K Ruck March, 10 a.m. at North Forsyth High School (3635 Coal Mountain Drive, Cumming)
- Family Group Ride and Skills Clinic, 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. at Matt Park (6555 Wallace Tatum Road, Cumming)
- Pop-up Park Picnic Date Night, 2 pm. - 8 p.m. at Sharon Springs Park (1950 Sharon Rd, Cumming)
- Fiesta Latina Gran Concierto de Bandas 2023, 3 p.m. - 12 a.m. at Cumming Fairgrounds (235 Castleberry Rd, Cumming)
- Groovin' on the Green, 6:00 p.m. - 9: p.m. at Halcyon (6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta)
- Sunset Sessions live music, 6: p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at The Collection (410 Peachtree Pkwy, Cumming)
- Coby and Courtnie Live Music, 7 p.m. at GrapeVine's (2619 Freedom Pkwy, Cumming)
Sunday, May 28
- Live music, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. at Pelican Pete's Tiki Bar and Grill (8800 Port Royale Dr., Gainesville)
- FBC Memorial Day Celebration First Que, 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church (1597 Sawnee Dr, Cumming)
- Sunset Sessions live music, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. at The Collection (410 Peachtree Pkwy, Cumming)
- Pop-up Park Picnic Date Night, 2 pm. - 8 p.m. at Sharon Springs Park (1950 Sharon Rd, Cumming)