UNG celebrates donors, 150th anniversary with annual Scholarship Gala

Leaders and community members from across Forsyth and surrounding counties came out to the Forsyth Conference Center Friday, Oct. 7, to attend the University of North Georgia’s 9th annual Scholarship Gala.

But the night filled with food, drinks and celebration was especially significant for UNG and the UNG Foundation this year as it marked the university’s 150th anniversary and President Bonita Jacobs’ upcoming retirement.

“What a great night to celebrate a rich, 150-year history,” said Nick Massengill, chair of the UNG Foundation’s Board of Trustees, as he welcomed the crowd of more than 100 guests.

The gala was one of several events this year where university and foundation leaders took time to recognize the sesquicentennial anniversary, celebrating years of service to the state that began in 1873.

UNG began as North Georgia Agricultural College in Dahlonega and was later renamed North Georgia College in 1929. Then, as the college grew and began to offer more academic programs, the University System of Georgia reclassified it as a state university and renamed it North Georgia College and State University.

It wasn’t until 2013 that it consolidated with Gainesville State College to become the University of North Georgia that the community knows today. Now, UNG has five total campuses in Cumming, Dahlonega, Gainesville, Blue Ridge and Oconee.

“The determined spirit that led to the creation of then-North Georgia Agricultural College sustains us still today,” Jacobs said. “We have unwavering commitments to student success and service to our region and state, and for 150 years, we have produced civic, professional and military leaders who make a positive impact in their communities and beyond.”

