‘Unidos:’ School system, OneForsyth partner for inaugural Hispanic Heritage Month celebration

Forsyth County Schools and OneForsyth hosted an inaugural Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at the FoCAL Center on Tuesday, Oct. 4, highlighting Hispanic culture, music, food and voices in the community.

As community members walked into the center, they were greeted by a gallery of artwork created by Forsyth County Schools students and the delicious aroma of empanadas and conchas provided by Palapas Bar and Grill.

But before guests started to dig into the Hispanic cuisine, Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden kicked off the event by thanking OneForsyth and reminding everyone of the importance of celebrating the diverse communities that make up Forsyth County.

“We have been celebrating the histories, cultures and contributions of Hispanic Americans whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America for many years, but this is our first opportunity to partner with OneForsyth to expand the celebration beyond the walls of our schools,” Bearden said.

Julie Brennan, member of OneForsyth and publisher of MyForsyth Magazine, then welcomed all of her fellow Hispanic community leaders in attendance, noting all of the different nations and cultures represented in the room — Puerto Rico, Cuba, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Colombia and the Dominican Republic.

“You have no idea how much this means to me as a Latina and as a Puerto Rican,” Brennan said. “This is what we’re all about. We’re about community. Yes, we’re proud of who we are and our heritage, but we’re also very, very proud and honored to be part of the U.S.

“We’re here, we’ve embraced your community and thank you for embracing ours,” she continued. “Thank you for celebrating the differences and accepting that, ultimately, we’re all one people.”

