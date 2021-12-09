Unique Christmas gifts from 7 local companies

With the holidays right around the corner, shops are abuzz with customers and Christmas-themed goodies. Here are some local places to check out to find the perfect gift for your friends, family or even yourself.
Adventure gift cards
World's Best Adventures is offering gift cards, allowing you to give your family and friends a generous adventure of a lifetime. Gift cards are available between $25 to $2,000.
Gift cards can be purchased by emailing info@worldsbestadventures.com.
For more information about World's Best Adventures, click here.
Contact: 770-535-6323, Facebook
Gift baskets
Spread holiday cheer with a Happy Holidays Basket from Three Basketeers. This year, the Yuletide basket incorporates goodies such as festive Santa greeting cards, hot cocoa mix, handmade soap and more.
Other products include:
- Just Because basket;
- Build-Your-Own custom basket;
- And basket bits such as coasters, ornaments, greeting cards and more.
For more information or to check out more of Three Basketeers' holiday products, click here.
Contact: 770-322-4824, Facebook
Hot chocolate bombs
The Hot Bomb Mom is now offering Christmas Mug shots alongside classic hot chocolate bomb flavors such as peppermint, caramel toffee and more.
Check out the new Elf on the Shelf Snowbomb, a white chocolate shell filled with cocoa powder and marshmallows. It's covered in sanding sugar and comes with a note and tag customized for your child.
Other bomb flavors this holiday season include:
- Cookies n' cream;
- S'mores;
- Salted caramel;
- And caramel apple cider.
For more information about flavors or to order a hot bomb, click here.
Contact: 678-544-7962, Facebook
Handmade bath products
Treat yourself and friends and family this holiday season with bath products from Lily Rose Co. With products like bath bombs, soap bars, candles and more, Lily Rose Co. has got you covered for all your fragrance needs. Check out some holiday products like:
- Christmas spice candles;
- Apple cinnamon bourbon candles;
- Spice cranberry wax melts;
- Coco bean lotion bars;
- And cashmere artisan soap bars
For more information about Lily Rose Co. or check out other products, click here.
Contact: 877-355-2558, Facebook
Award-winning liquor
For the bourbon or vodka enthusiast in your life, pick up a bottle of award-winning liquor at Legends Distillery. Products include:
- Legends 80 Vodka;
- 87 Bourbon;
- 100 Bourbon;
- 115 Wheated Bourbon;
- And 122 Proof Single Barrel Bourbon (only available for purchase at the distillery).
For more information about Legends Distillery or to check out other products, click here.
Contact: 470-695-7926, Facebook
Jars of homemade cookies
Pick up a perfectly-packaged jar of cookies from Oh Sugar! for anyone in your life with a sweet tooth. Jars come in a variety of different holiday wrappings with flavors like:
- Chocolate chip;
- Whipped butter;
- Brownie crisp;
- And confetti cupcake.
For more information about Oh Sugar! or to order a jar of homemade cookies, click here.
Contact: 678-393-6408, Facebook
Other local crafts & goodies
Check out Pine + Pigment for local goodies made by Forsyth County artists such as:
- Simple Life Ceramics;
- Beeloved Art;
- 4 Daughters Skincare;
- And Buckle Up Designs.
To find the perfect handmade present, click here.
Where: The Collection at Forsyth, 410 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming
Contact: 470-252-8006, Facebook