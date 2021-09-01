Upcoming library events: September 11 exhibit, fire safety for seniors, drawing workshop

Check out the upcoming events for September at the Forsyth County Public Library.





September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World exhibition

Visit the Cumming Library from Sept. 3-24, to view an educational exhibition on the history of 9/11, its origins, and its ongoing implications.

September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World explores the consequences of terrorism on individual lives and communities at the local, national, and international levels, and encourages critical thinking about the legacies of 9/11.

The library is closed Monday Sept. 6.

The poster exhibition was developed by the 9/11 Memorial & Museum and has been made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities: Democracy Demands Wisdom.

For more information, Visit https://bit.ly/3DEMKZO.



