Upcoming library events: September 11 exhibit, fire safety for seniors, drawing workshop

Check out the upcoming events for September at the Forsyth County Public Library.
September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World exhibition
Visit the Cumming Library from Sept. 3-24, to view an educational exhibition on the history of 9/11, its origins, and its ongoing implications.
September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World explores the consequences of terrorism on individual lives and communities at the local, national, and international levels, and encourages critical thinking about the legacies of 9/11.
The library is closed Monday Sept. 6.
The poster exhibition was developed by the 9/11 Memorial & Museum and has been made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities: Democracy Demands Wisdom.
For more information, Visit https://bit.ly/3DEMKZO.
Happy Birthday, Waldo!
Anytime the library is open in September at the Cumming Library.
Celebrate Waldo's 34th birthday with us by finding various Waldos in our gigantic puzzle scene. If you're up for an extra challenge, see if you can find the hidden Waldo within the children's area bookshelves. This program is for kids of all ages and no registration is required.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3jBdNx0.
Cumming Library is at 585 Dahlonega St, Cumming, GA 30040
Computers for Beginners
Sept. 8 and 29 at the Hampton Park Library
Are computers new to you? Learn the basics of Microsoft Excel and Microsoft Publisher at the library. These classes are intended for adults who are beginners or want a refresher. Registration is required, but space is limited.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3DBrzYy.
Hampton Park Library is at 5345 Settingdown Rd, Cumming, GA 30041
Fire Safety for Seniors
Sept. 7 and 14 at the Post Road Library
Join the Forsyth County Fire Department for two sessions of fire safety information and hands-on practice. The first session will focus on fire and fall prevention safety measures, while the second session will build on the knowledge acquired with in-depth fire safety tips and hands-on fire extinguisher training.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3yBHWAo.
Post Road Library is at 5010 Post Rd, Cumming, GA 30040
Drawing Workshop with Young Rembrandts
Sept. 18 - Virtual Event
Young Rembrandts’ unique curriculum engages both sides of the brain so every child participating can learn and be successful. This program is for elementary-aged children and takes place via FCPL's GoToWebinar platform. Registration is required, and a login link will be emailed prior to the program.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3mRwJtq.
Animal Adaptations
Sept. 20 at the Sharon Forks Library
Join an educator from Smithgall Woods State Park's Education program to learn all about animal adaptations. Examine skulls, pelts, and mounts to find out how form and function help animals find their niche in Georgia. This program is suggested for grades K-5, and space will be limited.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Yh5WfY.
Sharon Forks Library is at 2820 Old Atlanta Rd, Cumming, GA 30041
Special Needs Resource Fair
Sharon Forks Library will have its Special Needs Resource Fair on Sept. 26. Individuals with special needs and caregivers are invited to join the library from 3-5 p.m. to learn about local resources and the benefits they can provide.
-Girl Scouts
-Focus On Function OT;
-Creative Enterprises;
-Alexsander Academy;
-Forsyth County Parks and Recreation;
-Forsyth County Schools' Special Education Department.
Sharon Forks Library is at 2820 Old Atlanta Rd, Cumming, GA 30041