UPDATE: Planned drag performance at Forsyth County facility canceled

Organizers have announced the cancelation of a planned drag performance at a Forsyth County government building.



In a statement on Monday, organizers announced “A Family Fun Show,” planned at Sexton Hall on Sunday, April 23, has been canceled and that refunds will be issued to the more than 150 guests who had already purchased tickets.

“Hello, we wanted to make everybody aware that the Family Show on April 23rd is being canceled and everybody who has purchased a ticket will be fully refunded,” the post from the event’s organizer, who performs under the name Mrs. Ivana, said in a social media post.

“Our intentions were never to start anything political, they were solely just to entertain and have fun with everyone. We have listened and heard your concerns, and we want to apologize for giving off any sort of intentions other than that. Our team is taking this very seriously and we will address all emails in a timely manner. Thank you.”