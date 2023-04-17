UPDATE: Planned drag performance at Forsyth County facility canceled

Organizers have announced the cancelation of a planned drag performance at a Forsyth County government building.
In a statement on Monday, organizers announced “A Family Fun Show,” planned at Sexton Hall on Sunday, April 23, has been canceled and that refunds will be issued to the more than 150 guests who had already purchased tickets.
“Hello, we wanted to make everybody aware that the Family Show on April 23rd is being canceled and everybody who has purchased a ticket will be fully refunded,” the post from the event’s organizer, who performs under the name Mrs. Ivana, said in a social media post.
“Our intentions were never to start anything political, they were solely just to entertain and have fun with everyone. We have listened and heard your concerns, and we want to apologize for giving off any sort of intentions other than that. Our team is taking this very seriously and we will address all emails in a timely manner. Thank you.”
The event had generated both support and criticism in the community, including a planned counter “Forsyth Family Fun Day” from U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick being held the same day and time as the Sexton Hall performance. A spokesman for McCormick said they still plan to hold their event.
More than 1,000 comments responded to Forsyth County News’ coverage of the event on Facebook, ranging from support for the drag performance to criticism of the event, organizers and the county.
In a recent statement, Forsyth County government officials said the county government was not involved in the event and the performance was a private function at a rented county facility.
“Forsyth County, as a matter of policy, offers certain County facilities for rent by private parties and groups,” the statement said. “So long as those persons or groups provide a completed application, pay applicable fees, and submit a damage deposit, the County allows such parties to rent County facilities. If a private event is held at a Forsyth County rented facility, however, it does not mean and is not intended to mean that Forsyth County endorses/sanctions the opinions, policies, beliefs, conduct, findings, or experience of those individuals or groups holding the event.
“Forsyth County merely makes its facilities available for community use. The applicant for this event has satisfied the requirements to rent the County facility. As such, the County must honor such a rental and otherwise respect the individual/group's freedom of expression that is renting the facility.”