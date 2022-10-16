VVA Chapter 1030 celebrates 13th anniversary

Members of the local chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America can typically be seen at public events like Memorial and Veterans Day ceremonies and parades, but that was not always the case.
Members of Vietnam Veterans of America Cumming Chapter 1030 celebrated the group’s 13th anniversary at their October meeting, where current members heard from guest speaker Billy Darby, who started the local chapter.
“Darby, and his wife Cathy, set up a table at the Cumming Fairgrounds to hand out information and gauge interest in establishing a chapter in our community,” officials with the organization said in a news release. “They soon signed up the requisite minimum of twenty-five members and were awarded a charter by the national organization.”
Darby, who was the club’s first president and was re-elected eight times, discussed the challenges and successes of starting the group.
“From that initial twenty-five members, it now totals over two hundred regular and associates,” the release said. “Chapter 1030 supports veterans in need and especially the substantial number of homeless veterans throughout North Georgia.”
Along with supporting veterans, the local VVA chapter also offers a college scholarship for high school graduates from Forsyth County and supports The Place of Forsyth County and other social service and nonprofit organizations.
Chapter 1030 meets the first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the AA Driving Academy at 432 Canton Highway, Cumming, GA 30040. All Vietnam Era Veterans are welcome to attend. For more information visit www.vva1030-cumming.com.