VVA Chapter 1030 celebrates 13th anniversary

Members of the local chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America can typically be seen at public events like Memorial and Veterans Day ceremonies and parades, but that was not always the case.

Members of Vietnam Veterans of America Cumming Chapter 1030 celebrated the group’s 13th anniversary at their October meeting, where current members heard from guest speaker Billy Darby, who started the local chapter.

“Darby, and his wife Cathy, set up a table at the Cumming Fairgrounds to hand out information and gauge interest in establishing a chapter in our community,” officials with the organization said in a news release. “They soon signed up the requisite minimum of twenty-five members and were awarded a charter by the national organization.”