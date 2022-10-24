‘We couldn’t be happier with the turnout’- Check out these sights from the Cumming City Center's inaugural concert, Fall Fun Day

Construction for the project began in 2019, and once completed, the center will feature 14 restaurants, more than 120,000 square feet of commercial uses and amenities including a boardwalk, trails, a fountain and more on 75 acres on Canton Highway.

While the weekend’s events were the first look for many, Brumbalow said there is still work to be completed at the center including getting businesses and restaurants moved into their new spaces and traffic and parking improvements.

In the meantime, patrons were able to stop by food trucks and other vendors to grab a bite or drink during the festivities.

“They loved it,” Brumbalow said of the reception from the community. “They bragged about how nice the place is, and everybody can’t wait until the restaurants are open. That’s just going to take it to another level.”

Brumbalow said there was a lot of prep work to pull off the concert, including personally checking with nearby homeowners and businesses to make sure they won’t be heavily impacted by the noise.

“We were playing with noise levels earlier in the day, going to the neighbors and neighboring developments to see if we could hear the music,” he said. “I even went into people’s houses that were the closest to it, and they invited me in and made sure we couldn’t hear anything. So, trying to be very mindful of giving the patrons a great experience and not being a nuisance to our neighbors.”

Like the concert, there was plenty of excitement about the Fall Fun Day.

"The Fall Fun Day was a fun day full of activity. The day started with the farmer's Market and a stunning view of hot air balloons,” Jennifer Archer, the city center’s property manager, said on Monday. “The first one hundred guests to the fall market received free swag bags stuffed with love by Sliceability. The day consisted of cupcake decorating and pie eating contest with Mary Lucie, artwork with Muse Cabin and three live performances by Andrew Malphurs, Jason Gardner Band and Canon Tyler. There was never a dull moment.”

The weekend was also the first time visitors could play on the city center’s miniature golf course, The Course @ Tin Cup, a natural-looking, synthetic turf putting course with holes inspired by famous and local golf courses.

“They had a huge response. A lot of people played the course,” he said. “People were going for a concert, they weren’t going to go putt, but there were a ton of people that enjoyed the course on Friday and Saturday. I hung out in that area for a while, and you could see the smiles on peoples’ faces as they came out the steps after they finished.”

The course is open during special events but not for day-to-day operation yet, Brumbalow said.

With one event down, the mayor said city center leaders are using lessons from the first weekend for future events, including another concert, featuring party band The Big Beyond, on Friday, Oct. 28, 7-9 p.m.

“We’re in that home stretch, and in the next few months all of the businesses will be finishing up and getting opened,” Brumbalow said. “Every little detail will be finished, so Christmastime, it’s going to be lit up like a Hallmark Christmas card.”

For more information on the Cumming City Center, go to CummingCityCenter.com.