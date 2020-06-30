What to know about the 63rd annual Thomas-Mashburn Steam Engine Parade

What: The 63rd annual Thomas-Mashburn Steam Engine Parade

When: Saturday, July 4 starting at 10 a.m.

Where: Starting at the Forsyth Central High School for floats and Webb Street for steam engines and continuing down Tribble Gap/Castleberry Road to the Cumming Fairgrounds (235 Castleberry Road).

Other info: This year’s Fourth of July festivities will look a little different than most years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing measures. Though there were initially plans to extend the route to help with social distancing, City Administrator Phil Higgins the parade will start from its normal location at FCHS but the steam engines will start about a block north of their usual starting point.

Signage and officers with the Cumming Police Department will both be out to encourage social distancing, and groups are asked to keep to a limit of 25 members. Masks will not be required, and Higgins recommended taking precautions against the heat and sounds of the engine including earplugs, sunscreen, water and hats for shade.

After the parade, a festival will be held at the Cumming Fairgrounds starting at 4 p.m. with vendors selling food and other products and live music. The booths will be spread out for social distancing.

The city’s fireworks display at the fairgrounds will start at 9:30 p.m.