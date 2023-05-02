Where to take part in the National Day of Prayer in Forsyth County this year

The Cumming City Center is once again hosting the National Day of Prayer in Forsyth County, inviting community members of all religions to come together in prayer on Thursday, May 4.
The event will be held starting at 12 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, at the City Center, which is located at 423 Canton Hwy. in Cumming. Guests are invited to attend in person or to watch a live broadcast of the event at www.facebook.com/forsythprays.
The National Day of Prayer first became public law in 1952 when the U.S. Congress passed a joint resolution, amended by President Ronald Reagan in 1988, to specifically designate the first Thursday in May as the official day of prayer, according to a press release.
On that Thursday, people of all faiths across the U.S. take a moment to pause, reflect and pray on behalf of their communities and nation.
The National Day of Prayer event at the City Center is meant to bring together the Forsyth County community to do this same thing and encourage everyone to pray for the city, state, nation and world.