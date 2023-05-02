Where to take part in the National Day of Prayer in Forsyth County this year

The Cumming City Center is once again hosting the National Day of Prayer in Forsyth County, inviting community members of all religions to come together in prayer on Thursday, May 4.

The event will be held starting at 12 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, at the City Center, which is located at 423 Canton Hwy. in Cumming. Guests are invited to attend in person or to watch a live broadcast of the event at www.facebook.com/forsythprays.