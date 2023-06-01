Why more than 85 inflatables will be at the Cumming Fairgrounds this weekend

For the second year, the Cumming Fairgrounds will host a unique way to slide into the summer.

From Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4, the second annual Big Bounce and Slide Festival will take place at the Cumming Fairgrounds, 235 Castleberry Road. The event will feature more than 85 inflatables including more than 30 “giant water slides,” with some extending 35 feet off the ground.

“Come spend the entire day with us and enjoy over 85 different inflatables including: Disney and Star Wars bounce houses, extreme side-by-side competition obstacle courses, and dozens of different interactive games that are fun for all ages,” organizers said in an announcement for the event.