Why thousands gathered in a cloud of color at the Cumming Fairgrounds

Blues, greens, yellows and reds filled the air over the Cumming Fairgrounds Saturday, March 11, as thousands celebrated the coming of spring with dashes of colorful powder and repeated cries of “Happy Holi!”
Holi, the ancient Hindu festival of colors celebrated in India and all over the world, was once again brought to Forsyth County by Sewa International USA, a nonprofit serving metro Atlanta.
The organization’s 16th annual Holi Hai color festival, the largest in the state, featured dancing and performances by local talents and music mixed by DJ Shaan of Atlanta, along with traditional Desi food.
But most agreed the biggest highlight of the event was the colors.
Throughout the entire afternoon, thousands gathered in front of the stage set up in the fairgrounds and danced while people of all ages showered each other in brightly colored powders, a tradition that has continued through the centuries. Before leaving the event, many were covered head-to-toe in powders of every color.
Some said it felt refreshing to, once again, celebrate spring and love with their families and community in a way that feels directly connected to their culture.
One resident, Anshu Devi, has lived in Georgia for nearly 15 years and has been coming to Sewa International USA’s Holi festival for the past few years. She said she hasn’t found any other event in the state that feels quite like this one in Forsyth.
“It’s amazing to see the effort and joy and passion put into this most every year,” Devi said. “It feels exactly like how Holi should be celebrated and it’s with the entire community. So many different kinds of people.”
Amanda Gray traveled with friends from Marietta to attend the festival for the first time. While she didn’t know what to expect coming into the celebration, she was instantly blown away by it.
“It’s just so beautiful,” Gray said. “I didn’t think it would look anything like this. And it’s not just the colors, it’s everything. Everyone here seems so happy and kind. I can’t even count now how many people have come up to me with powder and to say, ‘Happy Holi!’ And none of them knew me at all. They were just being kind.”
For more information about the event or about Sewa International USA, visit the organization’s website at www.sewausa.org.