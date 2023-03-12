Why thousands gathered in a cloud of color at the Cumming Fairgrounds

Blues, greens, yellows and reds filled the air over the Cumming Fairgrounds Saturday, March 11, as thousands celebrated the coming of spring with dashes of colorful powder and repeated cries of “Happy Holi!”

Holi, the ancient Hindu festival of colors celebrated in India and all over the world, was once again brought to Forsyth County by Sewa International USA, a nonprofit serving metro Atlanta.

The organization’s 16th annual Holi Hai color festival, the largest in the state, featured dancing and performances by local talents and music mixed by DJ Shaan of Atlanta, along with traditional Desi food.

But most agreed the biggest highlight of the event was the colors.