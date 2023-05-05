Why Wright’s Fish and Chips canceled its King’s Coronation events

Wright’s Fish and Chips announced that an event planned for Saturday morning at the restaurant to celebrate the King’s Coronation and Concert has been canceled.
The local “chippy,” meant to feel like home for those from the U.K., planned to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday at 6 a.m. with breakfast sandwiches and drinks.
Since first opening at the Cumming City Center on April 27, owners said they have found much success, reporting on social media earlier this week that they had sold out of their famous fish and chips four days in a row.
That demand, however, meant they had to cancel the planned celebration.
“We apologize, but due to the success of the restaurant and the time it takes to prep for service to be able to open for lunch, we are forced to have to cancel the King's Coronation events here at The Chippy,” a post on their Instagram page reads.
“Enjoy the coronation from the comfort of your home and come celebrate the historic day with us at The Chippy when we open at 11:30 a.m.,” it continues. “Thank you for understanding and see you soon.”
For more information about Wrights Fish and Chips, visit www.thewrightchippy.com.
Those looking to watch the coronation from home can do so through several broadcast networks like ABC, CBS and NBC as well as cable channels CNN and Fox News. The royal family will also be livestreaming the event on YouTube.
The coronation will take place from 6 a.m.-12 p.m. ET.