Why Wright’s Fish and Chips canceled its King’s Coronation events

Wright’s Fish and Chips announced that an event planned for Saturday morning at the restaurant to celebrate the King’s Coronation and Concert has been canceled.

The local “chippy,” meant to feel like home for those from the U.K., planned to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday at 6 a.m. with breakfast sandwiches and drinks.

Since first opening at the Cumming City Center on April 27, owners said they have found much success, reporting on social media earlier this week that they had sold out of their famous fish and chips four days in a row.

That demand, however, meant they had to cancel the planned celebration.