Winter wonderland of lights shoring up at Lake Lanier’s Margaritaville

The shores of Margaritaville at Lanier Islands are wastin' away in a winter wonderland once again as the resort’s Lakeside Lights Spectacular opens the curtain for its second Christmas season on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Debuted last year in place of the nearly 30-year-old Magical Nights of Lights, the walk-through experience fuses lights, color and motion into immersive displays synced to Christmas songs ranging from timeless classics to modern favorites.

Unlike holiday decor hastily packed away with the season’s ending, the lakeside lights will shine well into the new year, welcoming amblers and ramblers from 5-10 p.m. nightly through Jan. 5; after that, the show will adopt a weekend-only schedule through Feb. 27.



