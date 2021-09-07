Your 2021 guide to North Georgia fall festivals

Ready for cool weather and fall fun? Events all around North Georgia are bringing arts and crafts, food, activities and more to celebrate the fall season. Here are seven fall festivals coming soon to North Georgia. Note, the Centers for Disease Control recommends masking in large crowds outdoors as well as social distancing. Many event organizers recommend following CDC guidelines.

Cumming Country Fair & Festival

The Cumming Country Fair & Festival is back for 2021 at the Cumming Fairgrounds. It will run from Oct. 7 and continue through Oct. 17. The Cumming Fairground is at 235 Castleberry Road.

Pets, coolers, alcohol, and outside food or drinks are not allowed in the Fairgrounds. Fair patrons are welcome to bring strollers, wheelchairs, and chairs for concerts.

For more information, call 770-781-3491, visit Cummingfair.net or follow the City of Cumming on Facebook.





54th annual Mountain Moonshine Festival



