Your 2021 guide to North Georgia fall festivals

Ready for cool weather and fall fun? Events all around North Georgia are bringing arts and crafts, food, activities and more to celebrate the fall season. Here are seven fall festivals coming soon to North Georgia. Note, the Centers for Disease Control recommends masking in large crowds outdoors as well as social distancing. Many event organizers recommend following CDC guidelines.
Cumming Country Fair & Festival
The Cumming Country Fair & Festival is back for 2021 at the Cumming Fairgrounds. It will run from Oct. 7 and continue through Oct. 17. The Cumming Fairground is at 235 Castleberry Road.
Pets, coolers, alcohol, and outside food or drinks are not allowed in the Fairgrounds. Fair patrons are welcome to bring strollers, wheelchairs, and chairs for concerts.
For more information, call 770-781-3491, visit Cummingfair.net or follow the City of Cumming on Facebook.
54th annual Mountain Moonshine Festival
The 54th annual Mountain Moonshine Festival is returning this October in downtown Dawsonville. The festival will take place from Oct. 22 through Oct. 24 and will be set up around the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame and Main Street Park, 415 Highway 53 East.
The festival will include dozens of vendors, concessions available for purchase, a car show and a swap meet. The festival, car show and swap meet will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Moonshine Run will leave from Bearden’s Funeral Home on Friday, Oct. 22 at about 10 a.m., with registration beginning at 9 a.m, and the parade will be at 9 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 23.
No pets or golf carts will be allowed at the festival, and RV parking is available in designated areas only.
For more information, go to www.kareforkids.org or call K.A.R.E. for Kids at (706) 216-5273.
Braselton Antique & Artisan Festival
For the 18th year, visit Braselton for a weekend-long fall antique and artisan festival. See over 300 vendors selling handmade crafts and vintage items including furniture, artwork, jewelry, home decor and more. There will also be a variety of food trucks, snow cones, ice cream and live music throughout the event.
When: noon to 7 p.m., Oct. 22; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 23; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 24
Where: 115 Harrison St., Braselton
More info: 706-824-7204
Oktoberfest
After postponing the 50th anniversary Oktoberfest celebration, Helen is back this fall. Visitors can enjoy German beer, brats and bands playing Bavarian music. The Festhalle will be lined with tables and chairs allowing visitors to watch the show, enjoy food or get up and dance the night away.
When: 6-10:30 p.m., weekdays; 6 p.m. to midnight, Fridays; 1 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays; 1-7 p.m., Sunday; Open Thursday-Sunday weekends of Sept. 9, Sept. 16 and Sept. 23 then daily Sept. 30 through Nov. 7.
Where: Helen’s Festhalle, 1074 Edelweiss Strasse, Helen
How much: $8 per person Monday-Friday, $10 Saturday, free on Sunday; kids 6 and under are free, ages 6-12 half off
More info: 706-878-1619, helenchamber.com
Big Red Apple Festival
This festival offers arts and crafts vendors, food vendors, hayrides, carriage rides, historic tours, a car show and live entertainment. There will also be a kids' zone and a cornhole tournament.
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 25
Where: Downtown Cornelia
More info: corneliageorgia.org
Mule Camp Market
At Gainesville’s Mule Camp Market, which this year will be held on the Midland Greenway, there will be 150 vendors and 20 food and beverage trucks. Hear live music and watch demonstrations from local dance companies, karate dojos and youth music schools. A small carnival with roller coasters and a ferris wheel will be nearby. During the event, the city of Gainesville will offer free trolley shuttle service to people going from downtown, where the event has been held in the past, to the new site in midtown.
When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 8, with concert at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks to follow; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9; noon to 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 10
Where: Midland Greenway, 682 Grove S., Gainesville
More info: gainesvillejaycees.org or 770-532-7714
Compiled by Times reporter Daniela Carrasco, FCN editor Tracie Pike and Dawson County News reporter Erica Jones