Your guide to Forsyth County’s 2021 summer camps

With the school year beginning to wind down, many families in Forsyth County are preparing for summer, planning to either travel on vacation or figure out how kids can enjoy their vacation at home.
Meanwhile, many organizations and businesses throughout Forsyth County are offering summer camps for kids of all ages, offering a variety of fun activities and learning experiences.
Here are some of many summer camps offered in the area this year:
Forsyth County Parks and Recreation
The Forsyth County Parks and Recreation department recently released its 2021 Summer Activity Guide, which includes information on its more than 50 camps that it will host for kids of all ages this summer.
The county will host day camps along with adventure, arts, dance, gymnastics, martial arts, STEM, special interest and sports camps. Registration is now open in person at the Central, Fowler and Old Atlanta Park Recreation centers and the Sawnee Mountain Preserve Visitor Center, and families can register online through the Parks and Recreation activity catalogue at parks.forsythco.com.
Available special interest camps include:
● Beginner and Advanced Magic
● Automotive
● Babysitter
● Build Your Own Computer
● Chess Wizards
● Fun & Games
● Horizon Teen
● Introduction to Build to Market Challenge
● Kickstart the Game of Life Summer Bootcamp
● Kids Yoga
● Robotics
● Sree Badminton
● STEM/Lego
● Youth Band/Orchestra
● Youth Veterinary
● Youth Culinary Arts
Available sports camps include:
● Amazing Athletes
● Little Champ
● Playball
● Youth All Sports
● Youth Baseball
● Youth Cheerleading
● Youth Dance
● Youth Flag Football
● Youth Football
● Youth Lacrosse
● Youth Soccer
● Youth Softball
● Youth Speed/Agility/Sports Performance
● Youth Track
● Youth Volleyball
● Youth Wrestling
● Youth Basketball
● Teams of Tomorrow
For more information on individual camp days, location and fees, visit the department’s website at parks.forsythco.com or pick up an activity guide from one of the county’s recreation centers.
Pinecrest Academy
Pinecrest Christian Academy has hosted summer camps each year for more than 20 years now, and school officials are excited to offer them again this year in the Forsyth County community for kids ages 5 and older.
The school will host a variety of camps this year, including Summertime Fun, Basketball, Soccer, Volleyball, Coding, Spanish, Culinary Arts and more.
“Our camps build virtue, confidence and friendships, while teaching new skills in a fun, safe environment,” spokeswoman Vivian Heard said.
All camp directors have undergone background checks and are CPR certified. The camps also have COVID-19 protocols in place to ensure campers’ safety while they are out having fun.
For more information on specific camps visit pinecrestacademy.org, click on Campus Life and then Summer Camps. Interested parents can also register through the site at www.pinecrestacademy.org/campus-life/summer-camps.
Northeast Georgia Boy Scouts
The Boy Scouts of America Northeast Georgia Council is holding day and twilight camps in Forsyth and Dawson counties available for all kids entering first through fifth grade in fall 2021.
The day camps are week-long adventures where kids can learn about bow and arrows and BB guns, putting together arts and crafts, going hiking, learning about music and more. The twilight camp is much like the day camps, but there is more of a focus on science, engineering, technology and math.
The camps also help Scouts advance within their rank. Those who are not in Cub Scouts must enroll for the program when they register for either of the camps.
For more information or to register for the camps, visit www.nega-bsa.org/etowah-day-camp-2021.
The Cumming Aquatic Center
The Cumming Aquatic Center plans to hold family swimming lessons this summer to help teach water safety, skill development and stroke development so that both kids and adults feel more confident while out swimming.
The lessons include Parent and Child, Preschool, Learn to Swim, Adult Basics and Adult Stroke Development.
For more information about scheduling and pricing, visit the center’s website at www.cummingaquaticcenter.com.
Morning Mist Equestrians
Morning Mist Equestrians will be holding summer camps all throughout June for kids ages 5 and older who want to learn about horses.
While at camp, the kids will learn to take care of horses and ride all while socializing and having fun with different games and activities.
Camps are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday-Thursday, and on Friday the kids will hold a horse show for all the parents. It is priced at $375 per week, and multiple-week discounts are available.
For more information, visit mbrown324.wixsite.com/mmequestrians.
Camp All-American
Camp All-American offers different camps for kids ages 5 and up in Johns Creek and kids in grades 1-6 in Dunwoody. The week-long summer camps, available June 1 through Aug. 6, divides kids into groups based on grade level and introduces them to a variety of fun activities and faith-based discussions.
The Junior Camp is tailored for kids ages 5 and 6 with activities such as puppet shows, pool time, arts and crafts and more.
The other camps include:
● D1 — for kids who just completed first or second grade;
● D2 — for third and fourth graders;
● Delta — for fifth and sixth graders;
● Ozone — for seventh and eighth graders;
● CIT — for ninth, tenth and eleventh graders.
All of these camps are available at the Johns Creek location at 9500 Medlock Bridge Road. For more information, visit Camp All-American’s website at https://campallamerican.com.
Fusion Gymnastics Center
Fusion Gymnastics is holding summer camps for kids ages 5 and older from June 1 to Aug. 4, offering fun themes, weekly field trips and indoor and outdoor activities led by a trained staff.
Parents can register for a week, at $175, or just for a day, at $45, and the camp lasts from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The camp also offers extended hours for parents looking for a fun and affordable alternative to childcare. Extended hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information and to learn how to register, visit fusiongymnasticscenter.com.
Forsyth Academy of Performing Arts
The Forsyth Academy of Performing Arts is offering camps, workshops and productions this summer for kids of all ages interested in theater and performing arts.
The organization is offering Half Day Broadway Showstoppers and Half Say Dare to Disney for ages 4-6, giving kids a chance to get out their energy by singing, dancing and performing for parents to some of their favorite songs from the camp.
The elementary-aged camps, for ages 6-11, include similar camps along with productions of “Beauty and the Beast,” “Willy Wonka Kids,” and “Matilda Jr.”
Other events for teens include Disney Meets Broadway and Broadway Choose Your Own Adventure.
For more information, visit their website at forsythapa.com.
Forsyth County YMCA
Families in the area looking for a more traditional camp experience for their child can check out YMCA’s Camp Eagle Point on Lake Lanier.
The camp, located at 2210 Turner Road in Cumming, is for kids ages 6-13 and includes week-long sessions starting June 1 and going through July 30.
“Camp Eagle Point is more than an outdoor experience,” the YMCA’s website reads. “We want to build friendships and self confidence throughout the summer that will last a lifetime. Camp provides a place where campers feel accepted, trusted, and supported, which enables them to trust and support themselves and others.”For more information and how to register, visit their website at ymcaatlanta.org.