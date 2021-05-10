Your guide to Forsyth County’s 2021 summer camps

Northeast Georgia Boy Scouts

The Boy Scouts of America Northeast Georgia Council is holding day and twilight camps in Forsyth and Dawson counties available for all kids entering first through fifth grade in fall 2021.

The day camps are week-long adventures where kids can learn about bow and arrows and BB guns, putting together arts and crafts, going hiking, learning about music and more. The twilight camp is much like the day camps, but there is more of a focus on science, engineering, technology and math.

The camps also help Scouts advance within their rank. Those who are not in Cub Scouts must enroll for the program when they register for either of the camps.

For more information or to register for the camps, visit www.nega-bsa.org/etowah-day-camp-2021.

The Cumming Aquatic Center

The Cumming Aquatic Center plans to hold family swimming lessons this summer to help teach water safety, skill development and stroke development so that both kids and adults feel more confident while out swimming.

The lessons include Parent and Child, Preschool, Learn to Swim, Adult Basics and Adult Stroke Development.

For more information about scheduling and pricing, visit the center’s website at www.cummingaquaticcenter.com.

Morning Mist Equestrians

Morning Mist Equestrians will be holding summer camps all throughout June for kids ages 5 and older who want to learn about horses.

While at camp, the kids will learn to take care of horses and ride all while socializing and having fun with different games and activities.

Camps are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday-Thursday, and on Friday the kids will hold a horse show for all the parents. It is priced at $375 per week, and multiple-week discounts are available.

For more information, visit mbrown324.wixsite.com/mmequestrians.

Camp All-American

Camp All-American offers different camps for kids ages 5 and up in Johns Creek and kids in grades 1-6 in Dunwoody. The week-long summer camps, available June 1 through Aug. 6, divides kids into groups based on grade level and introduces them to a variety of fun activities and faith-based discussions.

The Junior Camp is tailored for kids ages 5 and 6 with activities such as puppet shows, pool time, arts and crafts and more.

The other camps include:

● D1 — for kids who just completed first or second grade;

● D2 — for third and fourth graders;

● Delta — for fifth and sixth graders;

● Ozone — for seventh and eighth graders;

● CIT — for ninth, tenth and eleventh graders.

All of these camps are available at the Johns Creek location at 9500 Medlock Bridge Road. For more information, visit Camp All-American’s website at https://campallamerican.com.

Fusion Gymnastics Center

Fusion Gymnastics is holding summer camps for kids ages 5 and older from June 1 to Aug. 4, offering fun themes, weekly field trips and indoor and outdoor activities led by a trained staff.

Parents can register for a week, at $175, or just for a day, at $45, and the camp lasts from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The camp also offers extended hours for parents looking for a fun and affordable alternative to childcare. Extended hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information and to learn how to register, visit fusiongymnasticscenter.com.

Forsyth Academy of Performing Arts

The Forsyth Academy of Performing Arts is offering camps, workshops and productions this summer for kids of all ages interested in theater and performing arts.

The organization is offering Half Day Broadway Showstoppers and Half Say Dare to Disney for ages 4-6, giving kids a chance to get out their energy by singing, dancing and performing for parents to some of their favorite songs from the camp.

The elementary-aged camps, for ages 6-11, include similar camps along with productions of “Beauty and the Beast,” “Willy Wonka Kids,” and “Matilda Jr.”

Other events for teens include Disney Meets Broadway and Broadway Choose Your Own Adventure.

For more information, visit their website at forsythapa.com.

Forsyth County YMCA

Families in the area looking for a more traditional camp experience for their child can check out YMCA’s Camp Eagle Point on Lake Lanier.

The camp, located at 2210 Turner Road in Cumming, is for kids ages 6-13 and includes week-long sessions starting June 1 and going through July 30.

“Camp Eagle Point is more than an outdoor experience,” the YMCA’s website reads. “We want to build friendships and self confidence throughout the summer that will last a lifetime. Camp provides a place where campers feel accepted, trusted, and supported, which enables them to trust and support themselves and others.”