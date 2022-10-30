60 kids will have a bicycle on Christmas morning thanks to these local Vietnam veterans

Members of Cumming Chapter 1030 of the Vietnam Veterans of America got into the Christmas spirit early with the purchase of 60 bikes for the Holiday House Program of The Place of Forsyth.

Members met at the Walmart Supercenter on Route 9 where they bought and delivered to The Place the five dozen bicycles for needy boys and girls who might not otherwise get a bike from Santa.

The chapter budgets for the program every year and was able to purchase 10 more bicycles this year than the 50 it donated last year.

“Our members are parents and grandparents and want to help ensure that as many children as possible have a joyous Christmas regardless of their family’s financial situation,” Chapter President Gary Goyette said.

Goyette said the chapter will also purchase gift cards that will go to older children during the holiday.

The 200-member organization focuses its efforts on assisting homeless veterans, other veterans in need and supporting a host of community organizations. The chapter also annually awards college scholarships to Forsyth County high school graduates.