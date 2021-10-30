‘A blessing for others’: Former refugee provides girls in central Africa with educational needs through Forsyth County foundation

Grace Faraja Nkundabantu spent much of her time in refugee camps growing up, fighting to survive with her family as civil war raged in her home country, the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

They moved from camp to camp, and they often slept on the ground without much food or water. Sometimes, Nkundabantu said they would be lucky enough to find somewhere to rest their heads for the night.

Pushed into survival mode, she and her siblings lost access to their education.

“When it did hit in my country and we were forced to leave, there was nowhere for us to go to school because we were hiding and we were running away and saving our lives,” Nkundabantu said. “So there was [no chance to think] about school.”

During the war, children throughout the Congo were unable to attend school, and even now, families all over central Africa have difficulties finding schooling for their kids because they don’t have access to a free, quality basic education.

So when Nkundabantu made her way to the U.S., she created the African Girls Hope Foundation, an international nonprofit based in Forsyth County that works to provide girls in central Africa with the tuition and supplies they need to attend school.