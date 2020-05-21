After months apart, one Forsyth County church comes together for drive-in service

Cars started to form a line in front of Cumming First United Methodist Church Wednesday night as families and other churchgoers waited to be ushered into the parking lot for the church’s first drive-in service.

John Hutchinson, the church’s director of music, worship and arts, planned the drive-in service with other church leaders to give members a people to come together and see each other in person for the first time in months. Hutchinson said that he had seen that other churches had seen success in holding similar services, so he took a chance and planned the service out to try to keep everyone both safe and happy.

As cars started arriving for the 6:30 p.m. service, church members led them into the spacious church parking lot alongside Canton Highway, making sure that there was enough space between cars to ensure everyone followed social distancing guidelines.

Before the service started, those in the parking lot started to honk their horns, making some noise and celebrating their first time seeing everyone again and having the opportunity to worship at their church. Even though they had to stay in their cars, many said that the service was a refreshing change from the new stay-at-home norm.