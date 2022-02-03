'An amazing group of people:' Middle school teachers team up with nonprofit to refurbish house for student and his mother

“That house was such a huge transformation,” Ebert said. “The basement was moldy because there was water standing in it, there were pressure cookers and needles in the yard, I mean, it was just a mess.”

Ebert explained that when her student’s grandmother passed, “some distant relatives found out and moved in,” squatting in the building and diminishing its structural integrity and safety.

“[The student] also has pretty severe asthma,” Ebert said. “So there really was no way for him to live in that house even if we’d done some cleaning. It needed to be totally redone.”

While Ebert said that “the South family” had started the project in 2018, she was certain that it “would have never been finished if not for [the Lanier Fuller Center for Housing].”

“I really didn’t know if we could all pull it off because it had morphed into such a massive project,” Ebert said. “But, as I told [Chuck Ingraham], he really was the definition of perseverance.”

Chuck Ingraham, the CEO of the Lanier Fuller Center for Housing, said that it was “an honor and a privilege” to work on the project.

“We believed our brothers and sisters in faith would provide the fishes and loaves and the Lord would multiply their donations,” Ingraham said.

The “fishes and loaves” certainly came, and they came in the forms of monetary donations, donations of furniture, services and labor from volunteers ranging in age from 4 to 86 years old.

The house had to be “gutted” and resealed, it needed new Sheetrock, septic system, windows, landscaping and “so much more.”

