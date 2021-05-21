American Legion Post 307 celebrates Armed Forces Day

Armed Forces Day on Saturday, May 15 was a patriotic affair as American Legion Post 307 celebrated at Beaver Toyota on Buford Highway with a flag-raising ceremony, a 21-gun salute, music and barbecue from Sock’s Love.

“I want to thank everybody that’s come out today,” said Post Commander Gary Ely. “I’d like to thank all the volunteers that have been here since 8:30 this morning to prepare this great meal.”

After taking 2020 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event was the post’s 13th barbecue fundraiser and the second at Beaver Toyota.

Ely said several local businesses donated food for the event, which he said was “a real community effort.”

Along with the festivities, members of Post 307 brought out Howie, their restored OTO-Melara Mod 56 105 mm howitzer cannon, affectionately known to the group as Howie.

The event served as a fundraiser and a way to raise awareness about the group, and Ely said more information and online donations can be made at LegionPost307.com