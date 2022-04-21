Ceremony will debut the restoration of Tolbert Street Cemetery

A dedication ceremony for a revitalized cemetery property on Tolbert Street will be held at 11 a.m. on May 2 following a recent restoration of the cemetery that contains unmarked and marked graves.

During a Leadership Forsyth class project to provide a place of dignity to those buried at the site, as well as to restore the grounds and enhance public access, many stones were discovered that appeared to represent additional graves, according to a news release. Following ground penetrating radar technology provided by the Forsyth County Water and Sewer Department, an additional 80 formerly unidentified graves were discovered.

“Our objective with this project was to bring dignity to those buried here, but we had no idea how old the cemetery was, who was buried there or any historical information as to the cemetery and its surrounding area,” said Leadership Forsyth class member Kathy Hines.



“We became curious as we started cleaning the property and began researching deed records at the county courthouse that traced the land back to [a church] deeded in 1871, with headstones dating back to the late 1800s.”

Story continues below